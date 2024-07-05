Analyst Names Brown QB In Top-10 Rankings

After playing with four different starting quarterbacks last season, the Cleveland Browns are hopeful that a healthy Deshaun Watson will be the only signal caller the team needs this season.

Still, the team made multiple changes to their roster this offseason to ensure that Cleveland had quality backups in place should Watson not be available, signing veteran quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley to added depth along with second-year player Dorian Thompson-Robinson this season.

The 33rd Team praised one of those selections, naming the quarterback to a top-10 list of best available backups this year.

Winston – who is entering his 10th NFL season this year – was named as the No. 8 best backup quarterback in the NFL for the 2024 NFL regular season by writer Marcus Mosher.

“If Winston ever gets a chance to start in Cleveland, don’t be surprised if he has success immediately,” Mosher wrote of Winston.

Winston is “a league-average starter” who has been blocked from seeing the field in New Orleans after the team brought in Derek Carr to quarterback the Saints, and this move could resurrect Winston’s career.

The Browns have athletes surrounding the quarterback – whomever he is – to make the person playing the position successful.

Cleveland also has multiple offensive-minded coaches who are among the league’s best after the team hired Ken Dorsey as their offensive coordinator during the offseason to couple his talents with head coach Kevin Stefanski, Mosher wrote.

Mosher noted that the Browns have put significant resources into Watson, and the team is committed to making him a successful starter in the league.

