4 Teams Could Potentially Make Blockbuster Draft Trade With Browns

The Cleveland Browns dropped a bombshell right out of the gate in the 2025 NFL Draft when they traded down from No. 2 to No. 5 overall and passed on the opportunity to select two-way superstar Travis Hunter. With the sixth and 24th picks in the 2026 draft and with obvious needs at left tackle and wide receiver, it would seem less likely that the Browns would make another big trade, but you never know what GM Andrew Berry is up to.

Most analysts agree that the Browns’ intentions are clear and they are zeroed in on tackles and receivers, but what’s the fun in that? Trade rumors are still swirling, and another insider recently linked the Browns to four different teams in a potential deal.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano recently wrote an updated article detailing what he is hearing with the draft just hours away. He suggested the Browns still want to trade down and listed four different teams as potential candidates who could be interested in moving up to No. 6.

The Chiefs, Giants, Dolphins, and Rams are all candidates to trade up.

“It seems as if everyone knows the analytics-driven Browns would love to trade down from No. 6. Many people I’ve spoken with believe there will be teams interested in moving up to that spot to get ahead of the Commanders, who pick at No. 7 and are believed to have their eyes on Styles, Downs, Tate and Love. I doubt the Cowboys would come all the way up from No. 12 (more on them in a minute), but the Chiefs (No. 9), Giants (No. 10), Dolphins (No. 11) and Rams (No. 13) are candidates to move up if they’re worried about landing their preferred targets,” Graziano wrote.

If there’s a chance Cleveland can move back a few spots from No. 6 and pick up a third first-round pick, it would be a massive win.

This is a unique draft class in the sense that a lot of the top talent plays positions that aren’t the most highly coveted. The difference between picking second as opposed to tenth in this draft isn’t as wide of a gap as it typically is, so if the Browns moved down a few spots, they could certainly still get someone like Carnell Tate or one of the offensive linemen they have met with.

The names the Browns have been most closely linked to could still be available with the ninth or tenth picks. If that’s the case, Andrew Berry could have quite the encore for last year’s Travis Hunter/Mason Graham trade fall right into his lap.

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Hanford Dixon Doubles Down On His No. 6 Pick For Browns