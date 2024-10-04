5 Browns Out For Sunday’s Commanders Contest

The Cleveland Browns continue to pace the NFL in injuries as the 19 athletes listed on this week’s injury report trail on the 20 athletes that the Seattle Seahawks have listed on their report.

While the team received good news with multiple players returning from the Injured Reserve (IR) list this week, other players are now receiving injury designations or have been lost for the season – such as defensive lineman Alex Wright.

Before the final edition is released from Friday’s practices, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on X the final decisions on multiple players, including five players who are out for this week’s contest against the Washington Commanders.

In addition to Wright, those players who are out include running backs Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines, linebacker Jordan Hicks, and offensive tackle James Hudson.

Chubb’s return to practice has been the highlight of this week’s session after the running back had spent more than a year on the IR due to tears in his MCL and ACL.

His return – like Hines’ return – opens up a three-week window for the Browns to add him back to the 53-man roster.

Wright successfully underwent surgery to repair his torn triceps earlier this week, and his exclusion from the active roster was no surprise.

Hudson first experienced his shoulder injury in the New York Giants’ contest, and he aggravated it again against the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

Stefanski said that he might be out for multiple weeks during his press conference.

Hicks suffered his injury during the Giants game, and he left early in the game against the Raiders after agitating his elbow issue.

NEXT:

Reggie Langhorne Believes The Entire Team Is To Blame For Browns' Failures