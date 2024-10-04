Reggie Langhorne Believes The Entire Team Is To Blame For Browns’ Failures

The Cleveland Browns have had many places to point the blame to start the 2024 NFL regular season, one that has started in a disappointing 1-3 fashion.

Cleveland’s lack of depth at certain positions has been called into question, especially on the offensive line.

Defensively, the team has been steady, but moments of weakness – like giving up 152 rushing yards to Las Vegas last weekend after the team ran for 151 in the previous three games combined – have kept the unit from being elite.

That doesn’t even begin to examine the quarterback play of Deshaun Watson – who only recently began playing at a higher level – nor his wide receivers who have dropped a league-worst 14 passes through four games.

For Browns great Reggie Langhorne, the blame should be spread equally.

In an appearance on “The Return with Josh & Maria Cribbs” this week, the former NFL wide receiver told viewers why he feels like the Browns have had so many failures early this season.

“It doesn’t look like this team has the levels of togetherness … very seldom does it look like they are all on the same page,” Langhorne said (via X).

Langhorne said that the world he came from was different than in today’s NFL.

In his day, Langhorne said the players were accountable to each player as they all worked out together, and hung out together, making sure that before they took the field everyone knew each other’s assignments.

Langhorne said that he doesn’t see that in the modern NFL.

