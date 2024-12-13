5 Browns Players Are Questionable For Chiefs Game

The end-of-the-year grind has been especially taxing on the Browns’ players in 2024.

After dealing with a multitude of injuries to start the year, Cleveland showed some signs of getting healthier as the team lowered the number of players on their weekly NFL injury report after their Week 10 bye date.

That number is beginning to creep up again.

On Friday, analyst Camryn Justice shared that of the 14 players who were listed on the weekly report, five are questionable ahead of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Justice shared that offensive guard Joel Bitonio, defensive tackle Mike Hall, defensive back Myles Harden, linebacker Khaleke Hudson, and tight end David Njoku are all questionable heading into the team’s Week 15 contest.

Bitonio has suffered from back issues, and the guard did not practice in either Wednesday or Thursday’s drills.

He was a participant in Friday’s practices, giving fans hope the veteran offensive lineman will be able to play in Sunday’s game.

Hall returned from the Injured Reserve (IR) list earlier this week, making this the first opportunity to play for Cleveland since the Los Angeles Chargers contest in early November.

Harden also spent significant time on the IR, and the rookie defensive back has yet to participate in an NFL game this year.

Hudson started this season with New Orleans, but the Browns acquired the linebacker after the team’s season-opening loss to Dallas and elevated him to the active roster shortly afterward.

He’s played in 12 games for the Browns this season, primarily on special teams.

Njoku’s injury is a hamstring issue, and the tight end has not participated in any of the team’s practices this week.

