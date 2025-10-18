5 Browns Players Are Questionable For Dolphins Game

The Cleveland Browns enter Week 7 with perhaps their best opportunity for a win, facing the struggling Miami Dolphins team.

At 1-5 with three divisional losses already recorded, Cleveland’s playoff hopes are fading quickly.

Despite the favorable matchup, the Browns will be shorthanded as they attempt to snap their losing streak.

Tight end David Njoku will miss Sunday’s game after suffering a knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend.

Beyond Njoku’s confirmed absence, five additional Browns players remain questionable heading into the matchup.

Defensive tackle Mason Graham, right tackle Jack Conklin, defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and wide receiver Gage Larvadain are all listed as questionable, according to Scott Petrak.

Browns, Dolphins injury report. pic.twitter.com/j8JALai7wI — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 17, 2025

Graham continues working through a knee injury sustained during Thursday’s practice session.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that Graham “did something” during that workout, but emphasized there is no long-term concern about the injury.

The coaching staff will monitor his response and availability leading up to kickoff.

Conklin and Larvadain both entered concussion protocol following injuries suffered in Week 6 against Pittsburgh.

Conklin missed Wednesday and Thursday practice sessions but returned for Friday’s open portion, progressing through the required steps.

Larvadain sat out Wednesday before participating in limited capacity on Thursday, with Stefanski confirming both players are advancing properly through protocol.

Hall continues his recovery from a knee injury that has sidelined him throughout the season’s first six games.

He took limited repetitions during practice this week as he works toward his 2025 debut.

Tryon-Shoyinka is managing a hip issue suffered against the Steelers.

NEXT:

Cam Newton Urges Browns To Make Blockbuster Trade