5 Browns Players Make Jersey Number Changes

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up to start the season.

With that in mind, five players made their decisions for their jersey numbers.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Rayshawn Jenkins will wear No. 5, Dillon Gabriel chose No. 8, Isaiah Bond chose No. 16, Andre Szmyt will wear No. 25, and Adin Huntington will don No. 98.

#Browns announced some numbers changes:

Rayshawn Jenkins 5

Dillon Gabriel 8

Isaiah Bond 16

Andre Szmyt 25

Adin Huntington 98 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 1, 2025

The Browns need to bounce back after winning three games last season.

They have more talent than some analysts give them credit for, but they still need to prove that on the field.

General manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski survived last season, yet it would be difficult to justify keeping them around any longer if they have a similar record this year.

That’s why they know there will be no margin for error.

The quarterback situation will be a talking point all season, and they shouldn’t have a long leash with Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders or Gabriel.

Gabriel looked to be ahead of schedule in limited preseason action, and though Sanders was behind him, he could get a chance to play this season.

The defense should be back to its dominant ways after a down year, and drafting Carson Schwesinger and Mason Graham should do wonders to help in that regard.

It will take a strong collective effort to get back to the playoffs, but the Browns are more talented than the media says they are.

