Dez Bryant Says He ‘Feels Bad’ For Browns QB

The Cleveland Browns made several moves ahead of this season, some of which could have a big impact.

Joe Flacco returned, they added defensive standouts Carson Schwesinger and Mason Graham, and they have yet to sign Quinshon Judkins.

Nevertheless, most of the narrative has focused on their third-string quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders continues to steal all the headlines, both good and bad.

Former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant recently took to social media to express how he feels for Sanders and Arch Manning, defending them from the criticism they get while they’re just trying to make a name for themselves in the game.

“I feel bad for Shedeur Sanders and Arch Manning. All I see down my timeline is hate for each player. These dudes wanna play football. Allow their play to determine if they are good or not. One game doesn’t define either QB. Both guys have what it takes to be great. I also understand we need talk to sell stories. Please stay out of mentions with the nonsense. I wish we all was green if I’m being honest. I give real evaluations on what I see. I don’t kiss a** or do things to have a relationship with anybody. I have non-biased conversations about the game I love,” Bryant wrote on X.

I feel bad for Shedeur Sanders and Arch Manning…All I see down my timeline is hate for each player.. These dudes wanna play football…Allow their play to determine if they are good or not…One game doesn’t define either QB… Both guys have what it takes to be great…I also… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 31, 2025

People were quick to attack Manning after he had a bad game in the third start of his collegiate career for Texas, a loss to Ohio State to open this season.

After an impressive college career, Sanders fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft but has an opportunity to show whether he was worth the hype or not.

Each of these young men from famous football families deserves credit for facing unmatched scrutiny and comparisons and still choosing to pursue this career path.

But that’s also the type of attention that comes with being any professional athlete.

