5 Browns Players Not Practicing On Wednesday

The 1-6 Cleveland Browns will be starting Jameis Winston at quarterback on Sunday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens, the team’s 39th starting quarterback since returning to the NFL in 1999.

With injuries and disappointment surrounding this team, Winston will need all the help he can get to put an end to Baltimore’s 5-game winning streak, however, five Browns are not practicing on Wednesday and have uncertain statuses ahead of Sunday’s battle.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared Wednesday’s pre-practice injury report and noted that 5 players aren’t practicing, including running back Jerome Ford (hamstring), safety Ronnie Hickman (ankle), linebacker Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps), center Ethan Pocic (knee), and tackle Jedrick Wills (knee).

This is not an unfamiliar injury report for the team, as all of these players have been at least questionable at some point this season.

Hicks returned from his injury and played last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, so this should ideally be just a maintenance day, while Hickman has been out for a couple of weeks and could be nearing a return this week.

Wills and Pocic have both been in and out of practice nursing their knee injuries, but they also don’t appear to be in a ton of danger just yet of missing the Ravens game.

Ford is considered week-to-week and hasn’t played since leaving the Philadelphia Eagles game two weeks ago after just two carries, but with Nick Chubb now back in action, the team has no reason to rush Ford back.

Keep an eye out for updates on these five Browns the rest of the week to see if their statuses improve.

