Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Browns Announce 2 Roster Moves

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue reshaping their roster while attention remains focused on organized team activities and the ongoing quarterback competition.

The front office made quiet but meaningful adjustments Wednesday with a pair of roster moves that signal their approach to depth building.

Cleveland brought in offensive reinforcement by signing wide receiver Jaelen Gill while creating roster space by parting ways with kicker Andre Szmyt.

“We’ve signed WR Jaelen Gill and waived K Andre Szmyt,” the team announced.

The moves reflect Cleveland’s ongoing evaluation process as they fine-tune their roster heading into the new season.

Gill arrives with legitimate college production and brief NFL experience after going undrafted from Fresno State.

His professional journey began with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he survived the preseason before landing on Cleveland’s practice squad for five weeks.

The wide receiver brings versatility after an impressive 2023 campaign at Fresno State, where he hauled in 49 receptions following transfers from Boston College and Ohio State.

Gill’s college career spanned multiple programs over five seasons. He spent three years at Boston College and two at Ohio State before finding his footing with the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Szmyt’s brief tenure with Cleveland comes to an end after joining the practice squad last December.

The Syracuse product had spent time with the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks before the Browns brought him in as a potential solution to their kicking inconsistencies.

Cleveland hoped Szmyt could provide stability to their special teams unit, but the organization has decided to explore different options.

The move leaves Dustin Hopkins as the lone kicker on the roster entering the season.

Browns Nation