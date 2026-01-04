6 Browns Players Inactive For Bengals Game

The Cleveland Browns will be without several players when they close out their season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

With roster evaluations still underway and injuries affecting availability, the Browns announced the inactive list ahead of kickoff.

According to Daniel Oyefusi, the following players are inactive for the game:

TE Harold Fannin Jr.

T Jeremiah Byers

C Kingsley Eguakun

WR Jamari Thrash

TE David Njoku

DT Sam Kamara

Fannin’s absence removes one of the more intriguing offensive weapons from the team. His presence in the passing game has become meaningful, and without him, the Browns will need other receivers and tight ends to step up in his place.

Byers and Eguakun being inactive strips the Browns of depth along the offensive line. That group has battled inconsistency and injuries throughout the year, so losing additional bodies for the finale further limits rotation.

Thrash being out means one less developmental option on the outside for the Browns, while Njoku’s absence is notable because he has been one of the more established contributors at his position.

On the defensive side, Kamara being inactive alters the interior rotation up front. The Browns’ defense has relied on depth to keep players fresh and adapt to different fronts, so missing Kamara will put more pressure on the remaining defensive linemen to handle snaps in a physical divisional matchup.

These inactives reflect the reality of a long season coming to an end. While this game no longer affects the standings, it matters for evaluations and momentum heading into the offseason. The Browns will look to finish strong while getting a look at how emerging players handle increased roles.

