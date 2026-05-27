Browns QB Stats From Wednesday’s OTAs Are Very Interesting

The Cleveland Browns are hoping to have their quarterback position figured out much earlier this offseason than they did last year. The four-man competition last season was a mess and did none of the players involved any favors, but new head coach Todd Monken’s approach so far feels more concise and organized.

Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson are battling it out for QB1 duties with nearly all signs pointing toward Watson winning the job and getting one final chance to prove he can be the franchise QB this team traded for many years ago. Early returns are promising, as the second day of OTAs available to the media showed some interesting stats from the quarterback room.

ESPN Cleveland shared some numbers from OTAs on Wednesday and pointed out how Watson and Sanders were the only quarterbacks to take any reps in 11-on-11 drills. Watson shined, going 11/17 with six touchdowns and one interception, while Sanders completed eight of 14 passes with one TD and a pick.

“Browns OTA day 2 open to the media is a WRAP! Here’s how each QB performed in team drills. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are the only QBs that took reps in 11v11 drills,” ESPN Cleveland wrote.

Browns OTA day 2 open to the media is a WRAP! Here’s how each QB performed in team drills. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are the only QBs that took reps in 11v11 drills. pic.twitter.com/2eQAR515wp — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 27, 2026

Dillon Gabriel threw three passes on the day with one completion and one interception as he is firmly out of the mix to start and now has a questionable future. Sixth-round rookie Taylen Green out of Arkansas remains a fun prospect for Monken to mold over the next couple of years, but nothing should be expected of him at this point, as evidenced by his zero pass attempts.

Watson’s six touchdowns are quite encouraging even though you can never get too excited about anything that happens before the pads get put on. It’s just nice to see him healthy and participating, and there is no question as of now about his potential Week 1 availability.

If he is the starter, he’ll be stepping into the best situation he has had since joining the Browns. GM Andrew Berry has gone above and beyond to rebuild this offense over the past two years, and it’s now completely unrecognizable from 2024. Watson will have an entirely new offensive line in front of him, an exciting young running back in Quinshon Judkins, a deep crop of weapons to throw to, and an innovative and accomplished offensive guru at head coach.

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