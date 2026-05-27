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What Jerry Jeudy Said About Todd Monken Should Excite Browns Fans

Jimmy Swartz
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What Jerry Jeudy Said About Todd Monken Should Excite Browns Fans
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

If you want to know what kind of head coach Todd Monken is going to be in Cleveland, sometimes the best place to look is the players who are around him every single day. Jerry Jeudy gave Browns fans a very clear picture of that on Wednesday, and what he said is exactly what this fan base needed to hear.

Jeudy spoke to reporters at OTAs and did not hold back when asked about Monken’s approach to running his football team.

“He’s a straight shooter. He’s holding everybody accountable. If you’re not doing your job, he’s going to either pull you out, he’s going to call you out and make sure you’re on point. You better be on point with Todd, for sure,” Jeudy said.

That is the kind of culture building that Browns fans have been waiting for this organization to establish for a very long time.

Accountability has not always been a word associated with Cleveland’s locker room in recent years. There have been too many moments where the standard slipped, where players coasted, and where the organization lacked the kind of strong hand at the top that separates winning teams from everyone else. Monken is coming in as a first-time head coach, but what Jeudy is describing is a coach who has zero tolerance for anything less than full effort and full preparation every single day.

For a team that has added as much young talent as the Browns have this offseason, that kind of environment is invaluable. Rookies like KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston are going to learn very quickly what it takes to succeed at this level because the head coach will not allow anything less.

Monken has not coached a game yet in Cleveland. But the culture he is building is already showing up in what his players are saying. That is a great sign.

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Jimmy Swartz
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Jimmy Swartz
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Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

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