One Browns Player Is Separating Himself At OTAs

After an exciting flurry of moves in free agency and another deep and talented draft haul, the Cleveland Browns are positioned to make a leap back to relevancy in 2026. There is a lot to be excited about, and OTAs have been the first chance for some fans to get a glimpse into what could be one of the deepest Browns teams in many years.

Through OTAs thus far, there have been a number of young talents who have stood out. A lot is expected of first-round picks and young pillars such as KC Concepcion, Spencer Fano, and others, but one insider is the latest to be impressed by a different high draft pick who has been consistently turning heads in camp.

Mary Kay Cabot shared her latest takeaways from OTAs, and she is the latest to be impressed by second-round receiver Denzel Boston.

She has also been impressed by Deshaun Watson and Jamari Thrash, but Boston has reportedly been the star of the show thus far.

“Out of those, I would say Denzel Boston has probably been the best out of that bunch. KC Concepcion has done a really nice job, too, but Denzel has just proven himself to be extremely sure-handed,” Cabot said.

Wide receiver was arguably the team’s biggest need heading into the ’26 draft, and it was encouraging to see GM Andrew Berry double up with Concepcion and Boston in the first two rounds. The need for more WR talent was so severe that nobody had any gripes about drafting both of them, and it makes even more sense after seeing their complementary skill sets in camp.

Boston is a prototypical X receiver, unlike anything this team has had in years. He had 1,715 yards and 20 touchdowns over his last two years at Washington, and given what fans have seen at camp, those wouldn’t be unreasonable numbers to see him post at the next level. It’s unclear who the starting quarterback is going to be in 2026, but if it’s Watson, it’s encouraging that he has already looked good as well.

He’ll also benefit greatly from having a young rookie receiver like Boston, which is something he certainly didn’t have in his first few years under center in Cleveland.

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