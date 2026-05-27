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A Frightening OTA Moment For The Browns Just Got Much Better

Jimmy Swartz
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A Frightening OTA Moment For The Browns Just Got Much Better
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

It was a scary moment during Browns OTAs on Wednesday, but the news that followed was about as encouraging as Cleveland fans could have hoped for.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. went down during an 11-on-11 portion of practice and was helped off the field while having trouble putting weight on his right leg. Any time a player gets helped off the field during the offseason program, the alarm bells start ringing immediately. But Camryn Justice quickly followed up with an update that put those concerns to rest.

“Some good news for the Browns: DT Mike Hall Jr.’s leg injury isn’t believed to be serious after being medically evaluated. He was held out of the rest of practice as a precaution,” Justice reported.

Held out as a precaution is exactly the phrase Browns fans needed to see attached to this situation.

Hall is entering his third NFL season after being selected by Cleveland in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. The 6’3, 300-pound interior lineman has shown flashes of the kind of disruptive ability that made him a second-round pick, accumulating 2.5 sacks across 17 career games with 25 combined tackles and 10 quarterback hits.

The Browns’ defensive line has real potential this season with Myles Garrett anchoring the edge and Hall providing interior push. Losing Hall for any significant stretch of time would put a dent in a defense that needs all of its best players available and healthy when September rolls around.

The fact that the medical evaluation came back clean is the key detail here.

Hall should be fine. That is the bottom line, and Browns fans can exhale.

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Jimmy Swartz
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Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
Contributor at Browns Nation
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

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