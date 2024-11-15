Myles Garrett Reveals His Honest Thoughts On Za’Darius Smith Trade

One of the worst-kept secrets at the trade deadline was the Cleveland Browns’ decision to trade veteran defensive end Za’Darius Smith to the Detriot Lions as the two teams swapped picks for the player.

Cleveland owns a 2-7 record, and the team was able to offload a veteran to help retool their roster for next season.

Although Browns defensive end Myles Garrett initially voiced his concerns over Smith’s potential exit before the trade deadline, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has different thoughts now that he’s seen Smith in a Lions’ uniform.

After practice on Friday, analyst Scott Petrak captured a video where Garrett revealed his honest thoughts about Cleveland’s decision to trade Smith to Detroit (via X).

“First, I’d like to say, I’ve never seen a man smile so much going to a new place; my man was cheesing from ear to ear when he was on TV,” Garrett said, adding, “I’m happy to see him feeling good, looking like himself, and being positive.”

#Browns Myles Garrett on trade of Za’Darius Smith and the guys replacing him. pic.twitter.com/XFG8YcsFsF — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 15, 2024

After complimenting his former teammate, Garrett added praise for his current roster.

He named Ogbo Okoronkwo and Isaiah McGuire – the team’s only two remaining healthy defensive ends on the roster – as players who have “been studying” while in their reserve roles.

Garrett added that he believes McGuire has started developing his game with the increased playing time he’s receiving with the Smith trade.

In the trade for Smith, the Browns secured a 2025 fifth-round pick and an upgraded third-day selection for the 2026 draft.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Says 1 Browns Player Is In 'A Class All By Himself'