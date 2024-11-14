6 Browns Players Listed On Thursday’s Injury Report

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up to return from their Week 10 bye, facing the Saints in New Orleans this Sunday.

The Saints, sitting at 3-7, just snapped their seven-game losing streak with a narrow 20-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

While this matchup between two struggling teams might not grab national headlines, it holds significance for both sides seeking to salvage their seasons.

Cleveland’s Thursday injury report brought some positive developments.

Four players logged full participation: tackle Jedrick Willis managing a knee issue, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson working through a right finger injury, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy dealing with knee concerns, and linebacker Jordan Hicks battling elbow and triceps ailments.

The OBR’s Fred Greetham reported additional updates, noting defensive tackle Mike Hall joined guard Joel Bitonio (pectoral) as limited participants in practice.

#Browns Mike Hall was added as limited with a knee injury https://t.co/NzEOer0dA9 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 14, 2024

The overall outlook appears promising, with all players showing signs of availability for Sunday’s contest.

The Browns’ current 2-7 record effectively eliminates them from playoff contention, creating an interesting dilemma.

Each victory now potentially pushes them further from a premium draft position.

While discussing draft picks midseason typically signals trouble, it reflects the reality of Cleveland’s situation.

The implications of winning stretch beyond draft positioning for the Browns. The organization faces crucial decisions regarding its leadership structure.

A late-season surge hovering around .500 might preserve certain positions within the current regime.

However, this scenario could prove counterproductive for a franchise desperately needing renewal.

Maintaining connections to this disappointing campaign might hinder the team’s necessary rebuild.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals A Harsh Grade For Kevin Stefanski So Far This Season