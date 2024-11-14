Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, November 14, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / 6 Browns Players Listed On Thursday’s Injury Report

6 Browns Players Listed On Thursday’s Injury Report

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up to return from their Week 10 bye, facing the Saints in New Orleans this Sunday.

The Saints, sitting at 3-7, just snapped their seven-game losing streak with a narrow 20-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

While this matchup between two struggling teams might not grab national headlines, it holds significance for both sides seeking to salvage their seasons.

Cleveland’s Thursday injury report brought some positive developments.

Four players logged full participation: tackle Jedrick Willis managing a knee issue, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson working through a right finger injury, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy dealing with knee concerns, and linebacker Jordan Hicks battling elbow and triceps ailments.

The OBR’s Fred Greetham reported additional updates, noting defensive tackle Mike Hall joined guard Joel Bitonio (pectoral) as limited participants in practice.

The overall outlook appears promising, with all players showing signs of availability for Sunday’s contest.

The Browns’ current 2-7 record effectively eliminates them from playoff contention, creating an interesting dilemma.

Each victory now potentially pushes them further from a premium draft position.

While discussing draft picks midseason typically signals trouble, it reflects the reality of Cleveland’s situation.

The implications of winning stretch beyond draft positioning for the Browns. The organization faces crucial decisions regarding its leadership structure.

A late-season surge hovering around .500 might preserve certain positions within the current regime.

However, this scenario could prove counterproductive for a franchise desperately needing renewal.

Maintaining connections to this disappointing campaign might hinder the team’s necessary rebuild.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals A Harsh Grade For Kevin Stefanski So Far This Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation