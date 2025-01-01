6 Browns Players Not Practicing On Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns have one game remaining in the 2024 NFL campaign, a road contest against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

Cleveland’s top priority heading into the contest will be finishing the year with a strong performance as the Browns are not in contention for a postseason berth.

The Browns could be short-handed for this contest due to injuries.

Fred Greetham revealed on Wednesday that six players were not participating in practice.

#Browns not practicing on Wednesday were DE Myles Garrett, CB Denzel Ward, RB Jerome Ford, TE David Njoku, LB Jordan Hicks and RB Pierre Strong. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) January 1, 2025

Defensive end Myles Garrett headlines this list of players as he experienced a thigh issue last week.

Joining Garrett in sitting out Wednesday’s practice is cornerback Denzel Ward, running back Jerome Ford, tight end David Njoku, linebacker Jordan Hicks, and running back Pierre Strong Jr.

Ward suffered a shoulder injury last week, and he was listed as a non-participant in the team’s estimated Tuesday practice.

Ford suffered an ankle injury against the Miami Dolphins last week, missing the remainder of that contest once he left in the second quarter.

Before leaving the game, Ford ran six times for 22 yards.

Njoku missed the Dolphins’ contest with a knee issue, and he underwent an MRI last week to examine the severity of his injury.

His absence on Sunday would be the sixth time Njoku has missed a contest during the 2024 NFL season.

Hicks earned seven tackles in the team’s last outing against Miami but left the game due to a hit to the head.

The Browns later revealed that he suffered a concussion and entered the league’s protocol to deal with head injuries.

That’s also why Strong is sitting out the practice, having sustained a concussion in Week 17.

NEXT:

Bubba Ventrone Has Honest Admission About Poor Special Teams Play