Bubba Ventrone Has Honest Admission About Poor Special Teams Play

The Cleveland Browns have struggled in all phases of play this season, limping to a 3-13 record with one more contest remaining in the 2024 NFL campaign.

Offensively, the Browns rank last in the league in scoring with their 15.5 points per outing.

Cleveland’s defense – a group that ranked first in multiple categories last season – returned to Earth in 2024 with middle-of-the-pack rankings for this group.

Finally, the special teams unit has been anything but special this year, missing more than a dozen kicks while also ranking 31st in the league in average yards per kickoff return this season.

When Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone was asked about his unit’s struggles this season, the long-serving assistant coach gave an honest admission about the group’s play in 2024.

“It wasn’t up to my standard. We didn’t coach or execute to the level we want,” Ventrone said.

The Browns have made the fewest field goals in the NFL, connecting on just 17 attempts this year.

That’s a season after kicker Dustin Hopkins made 33 of his 36 field goal attempts, earning him a three-year contract extension during the offseason.

Hopkins has been behind every missed kick for the Browns this season as he’s missed nine field goals and three extra-point opportunities.

The bright spot for this year’s special teams unit has been punter Corey Bojorquez as he leads the NFL in punts (84), yards (4,171), and longest kick (84 yards) this season.

Bojorquez also has kicked 36 of his punts inside the 20-yard line, and his kicks are averaging 49.7 yards per attempt through 16 games.

