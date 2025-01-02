Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, January 2, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / 6 Browns Players Selected As Pro Bowl Alternates

6 Browns Players Selected As Pro Bowl Alternates

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Winston Reid #59 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with his teammates after recovering a fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter in the game at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t turn out as good as some expected.

Unfortunately, the team failed to be competitive for the most part, and they only won three games.

Even so, three players still stood out enough to be selected for the Pro Bowl.

The fans got DE Myles Garrett, WR Jerry Jeudy, and CB Denzel Ward to the big game, all of which earned that right.

Now, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, they could be joined by some of their teammates.

G Joel Bitonio, P Corey Bojorquez, RB Nick Chubb, TE David Njoku, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and G Wyatt Teller were all selected as alternates.

Of course, all the players must feel humbled and honored for this selection, even though most would’ve changed that for an opportunity to play in the Super Bowl.

The Browns are facing a crucial offseason that could determine the fate of the organization for years to come.

Myles Garrett could leave the team if they don’t make some major moves.

They also need to figure out what to do regarding their quarterback situation.

The team is currently slated to have the No. 3 pick in the upcoming edition of the NFL Draft.

That kind of selection could have a massive impact on any organization.

While the Browns could also opt to trade down, what they do in the first round of the Draft will lay the blueprint for their true plans for the future.

NEXT:  Analyst Sounds Off On Browns, Says He Doesn't Trust Andrew Berry
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation