6 Browns Players Selected As Pro Bowl Alternates

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t turn out as good as some expected.

Unfortunately, the team failed to be competitive for the most part, and they only won three games.

Even so, three players still stood out enough to be selected for the Pro Bowl.

The fans got DE Myles Garrett, WR Jerry Jeudy, and CB Denzel Ward to the big game, all of which earned that right.

Now, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, they could be joined by some of their teammates.

G Joel Bitonio, P Corey Bojorquez, RB Nick Chubb, TE David Njoku, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and G Wyatt Teller were all selected as alternates.



Of course, all the players must feel humbled and honored for this selection, even though most would’ve changed that for an opportunity to play in the Super Bowl.

The Browns are facing a crucial offseason that could determine the fate of the organization for years to come.

Myles Garrett could leave the team if they don’t make some major moves.

They also need to figure out what to do regarding their quarterback situation.

The team is currently slated to have the No. 3 pick in the upcoming edition of the NFL Draft.

That kind of selection could have a massive impact on any organization.

While the Browns could also opt to trade down, what they do in the first round of the Draft will lay the blueprint for their true plans for the future.

