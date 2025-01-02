Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, January 2, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Sounds Off On Browns, Says He Doesn’t Trust Andrew Berry

Analyst Sounds Off On Browns, Says He Doesn’t Trust Andrew Berry

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a big situation to address in the offseason.

Deshaun Watson has been with the team long enough, and it’s become painfully evident that he might not be the player he once was.

Jameis Winston’s turnover woes continue to be an issue, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson hasn’t made the most of the chances he’s been given.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Daryl Ruiter made it loud and clear that he doesn’t trust Andrew Berry to pick the next quarterback.

On 92.3 The Fan, he ranted about Berry’s previous decisions with the quarterback situation.

And while he believes he’s done a solid job with defensive players and whatnot, he doesn’t want him making the call for the Browns’ next signal-caller.

The entire organization was on board with the Deshaun Watson trade, so it’s not like he’s the only one to blame for that now-infamous trade and big contract.

Also, while erratic, Thompson-Robinson was a fifth-round pick, so he was not expected to be the team’s next franchise quarterback.

The Browns will likely have the No. 3 pick in the upcoming edition of the NFL Draft.

As such, they could be in a position to get Cam Ward, who could be a no-brainer pick for most teams needing a quarterback.

Then again, there’s still no clear word about what the Browns might do with that selection or even if they will keep it or trade it down.

Whatever the case, as much as some fans won’t like it, it’ll most likely be Berry calling the shots.

NEXT:  Ravens Defender Sends Warning Message To Browns Ahead Of Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation