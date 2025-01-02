Analyst Sounds Off On Browns, Says He Doesn’t Trust Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns have a big situation to address in the offseason.

Deshaun Watson has been with the team long enough, and it’s become painfully evident that he might not be the player he once was.

Jameis Winston’s turnover woes continue to be an issue, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson hasn’t made the most of the chances he’s been given.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Daryl Ruiter made it loud and clear that he doesn’t trust Andrew Berry to pick the next quarterback.

On 92.3 The Fan, he ranted about Berry’s previous decisions with the quarterback situation.

The first rant of 2025: @RuiterWrongFAN goes 0 to 💯 on the #Browns situation and why he doesn’t trust this setup to make the next pick at QB ⬇️ 🔊 Full audio: https://t.co/5Ku2GOL69L pic.twitter.com/PKH3TVU6Oi — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 2, 2025

And while he believes he’s done a solid job with defensive players and whatnot, he doesn’t want him making the call for the Browns’ next signal-caller.

The entire organization was on board with the Deshaun Watson trade, so it’s not like he’s the only one to blame for that now-infamous trade and big contract.

Also, while erratic, Thompson-Robinson was a fifth-round pick, so he was not expected to be the team’s next franchise quarterback.

The Browns will likely have the No. 3 pick in the upcoming edition of the NFL Draft.

As such, they could be in a position to get Cam Ward, who could be a no-brainer pick for most teams needing a quarterback.

Then again, there’s still no clear word about what the Browns might do with that selection or even if they will keep it or trade it down.

Whatever the case, as much as some fans won’t like it, it’ll most likely be Berry calling the shots.

NEXT:

Ravens Defender Sends Warning Message To Browns Ahead Of Game