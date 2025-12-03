7 Browns Players Are Dealing With Injuries

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a tough 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week and have an opportunity to get back on track against the worst team in the NFL on Sunday. The 1-11 Tennessee Titans are coming to town as Shedeur Sanders will make his third start and look to improve to 2-1 in his tenure as the starting QB.

With the Titans in full rebuild mode, this is Cleveland’s best chance at an easy win that it will have all year.

As enticing as this matchup is, there is quite a bit of roster management to work through as seven Browns are dealing with injuries.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared an updated list of injured Browns on X, and it’s a doozie.

Among the seven Browns working through injuries are Brenden Bates, Devin Bush, Jack Conklin, Adin Huntington, Isaiah McGuire, Dylan Sampson, and Wyatt Teller.

The following players are not expected to practice today due to injury: Brenden Bates (ankle)

Devin Bush (foot)

Jack Conklin (concussion)

Adin Huntington (quad)

Isaiah McGuire (knee)

Dylan Sampson (calf)

Wyatt Teller (calf) https://t.co/4GsO2s73DD — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 3, 2025

Teller is currently listed as doubtful on the injury report, while everybody else is questionable and still has a chance to suit up against Tennessee. There are some crucial names on that list, so hopefully they can all get healthier over the next day or two and be ready for Sunday.

The most notable injury news from Wednesday was quarterback Deshaun Watson having his practice window opened, meaning the team has three weeks to activate him to the active roster. His return would be a shocking development, but it’s looking like an inevitability at this point.

With a highly winnable matchup on Sunday, the Browns need as many bodies as possible to ensure they can pick up what should be their easiest win of the year.

You don’t want anybody pushing it since the Browns are 3-9, but a blowout win with everybody contributing could be a great boost to morale in this locker room during a tough season.

