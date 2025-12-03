Analyst Isn’t Buying Blockbuster Browns Coaching Rumor

There is a great debate over who should lead the Cleveland Browns next season. Some fans are calling for head coach Kevin Stefanski to be fired, while others think he should be given another chance next season.

If Stefanski is given his walking papers, there will be numerous people lining up to try to replace him. And some big names could be in the mix for the head coach position.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Aaron Goldhammer was asked about one of the biggest names in NFL history.

But when questioned about Bill Belichick coming back as coach in Cleveland, Goldhammer had a definitive and resounding answer.

“Hell no, because I think that job, to coach the Browns, is as demanding a job, and to hire a 78-year-old is absurd. I’m sorry. He’s 73 going on 78,” Goldhammer said.

Would you take Bill Belichick back as the Browns HC? "Hell NO," – @HammerNation19 😯 pic.twitter.com/krF2iXDckW — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 3, 2025

Belichick got his head coaching start in the NFL with the Browns all the way back in 1991, years before he led the New England Patriots into their dynasty and multiple Super Bowl wins. He is understandably one of the most successful and well-regarded coaches in all of NFL history.

But just because he has accomplished so much since leaving the Browns doesn’t mean that everyone would want him back. Beyond his age, Belichick has received bad marks for his first year running North Carolina.

Some people feel that Belichick is past his prime, and they don’t want to hand over their team to someone who is only delivering diminished returns. It may be far too soon to be having this discussion because Stefanski could keep his job next season.

It’s not clear if he will be fired or granted another opportunity to lead the team with a revamped roster and more time with his rookies.

If Stefanski is let go, it’ll be interesting to see if Belichick’s name comes up again.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals What Scouts Really Think About Shedeur Sanders