Browns Nation

Sunday, December 15, 2024
7 Browns Players Are Inactive For Chiefs Game

7 Browns Players Are Inactive For Chiefs Game

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 11: Cleveland Browns helmets rest on the bench prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will be undermanned when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Kevin Stefanski’s team, currently a four-point underdog, will have to turn to other players to pull off the upset.

As reported by the team, QB Bailey Zappe (third-string, emergency), K Dustin Hopkins, TE David Njoku, WR Cedric Tillman, RB D’Onta Foreman, DE James Houston, and CB Chigozie Anusiem will all be inactive for this matchup.

Neither of these decisions is a surprise.

Unfortunately, Tillman still hasn’t been able to clear the concussion protocol, and there’s still no word on when he’ll be able to return.

On the other hand, Njoku didn’t practice all week with a hamstring injury.

Ian Rapoport reported earlier on Sunday that Njoku will try to give it a go if he had a ‘positive’ pre-game workout.

Then again, given how tricky those soft-tissue injuries tend to be, they’ve made the right decision by erring on the side of caution here.

Perhaps the biggest surprise will be seeing that the team has finally decided to move on from the struggling Dustin Hopkins.

Releasing the veteran kicker after the contract extension they gave him could be costly in terms of a cap hit.

Still, even if the team has already been eliminated from playoff contention, it can’t afford to have its kicker repeatedly take points off the board.

The Browns brought back Riley Patterson, and barring an injury or a terrible performance, he should hold onto the job until the end of the season.

Browns Nation