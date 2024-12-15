Taylor Swift’s Lead Guitarist Will Lead Browns Out Of Tunnel On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns will have some celebrities in attendance on Sunday.

With the Kansas City Chiefs in town, chances are that fans will get to spot Taylor Swift in the building.

The pop superstar is dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

And now that her “The Eras Tour” has finally come to a conclusion, she might be free to join her significant other on Sunday.

Notably, she will have more than one reason to be there.

As reported by Brad Stainbrook on X, her guitarist, Paul Sidoti, will actually lead the Browns out of the tunnel for this game.

Taylor Swift’s lead guitarist Paul Sidoti will lead the #Browns out of the tunnel prior to kickoff today vs Kansas City. Sidoti is a Cleveland native and has performed here before. pic.twitter.com/l0zgiWps1D — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) December 15, 2024

Sidoti is reportedly a Cleveland native, and he’s performed at Huntington Bank Stadium in the past.

The league is absolutely loving all the Taylor Swift frenzy.

Far from shying away from it, they’re making the most of every ounce of free publicity they can get.

Of course, some fans aren’t particularly fond of this.

They would rather the attention focus on what matters, which is what happens on the field.

Then again, this has helped the game grow and reach different demographics, and it’s always a positive thing when more people are watching and interested, even if their motives aren’t the same.

Hopefully, Sidoti will be a bit of a lucky charm for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

And while that could get him in trouble with his boss, the Chiefs will be fine even if they lose on Sunday.

