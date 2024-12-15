Browns Nation

Sunday, December 15, 2024
Taylor Swift’s Lead Guitarist Will Lead Browns Out Of Tunnel On Sunday

By
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will have some celebrities in attendance on Sunday.

With the Kansas City Chiefs in town, chances are that fans will get to spot Taylor Swift in the building.

The pop superstar is dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

And now that her “The Eras Tour” has finally come to a conclusion, she might be free to join her significant other on Sunday.

Notably, she will have more than one reason to be there.

As reported by Brad Stainbrook on X, her guitarist, Paul Sidoti, will actually lead the Browns out of the tunnel for this game.

Sidoti is reportedly a Cleveland native, and he’s performed at Huntington Bank Stadium in the past.

The league is absolutely loving all the Taylor Swift frenzy.

Far from shying away from it, they’re making the most of every ounce of free publicity they can get.

Of course, some fans aren’t particularly fond of this.

They would rather the attention focus on what matters, which is what happens on the field.

Then again, this has helped the game grow and reach different demographics, and it’s always a positive thing when more people are watching and interested, even if their motives aren’t the same.

Hopefully, Sidoti will be a bit of a lucky charm for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

And while that could get him in trouble with his boss, the Chiefs will be fine even if they lose on Sunday.

