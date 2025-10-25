7 Browns Players Being Linked To Trade Rumors

The 2-5 Cleveland Browns are looking to put together their first winning streak of the season on Sunday when they take on the New England Patriots, who have won four in a row and are getting better every week.

Even though the Browns had a dominant 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins last week, they also recently made two trades by sending Joe Flacco and Greg Newsome out of town, which likely won’t be the end of the trades, as seven other Browns were recently linked to more trade rumors.

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm recently wrote an article highlighting big trade targets around the league

“The Browns already have eight picks in the first five rounds of next year’s draft, but that doesn’t mean they will turn down additional draft assets. Among the players who should be available: OL Wyatt Teller (or Joel Bitonio?), DL Shelby Harris (an accomplished kick blocker, too) and edge rushers Alex Wright, Cameron Thomas and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. The most interesting movable piece might be TE David Njoku, if they can find a buyer. Big moves or small, the Browns feel like a team ready to make a deal,” Edholm wrote.

As talented as this crop of players is, it’s easy to justify trading all of them, especially Njoku, who is in a contract year and has seen his target share get severely eaten into by rookie third-rounder Harold Fannin Jr.

Bitonio and Teller are in contract years as well, and as accomplished starting guards, each one would be an intriguing plug-and-play option elsewhere around the league.

Losing those two wouldn’t be ideal for Dillon Gabriel’s development, but if the Browns can get another decent pick or two for Teller and/or Bitonio, it’s something worth considering, especially Bitonio, who could be retiring in the offseason.

The Browns are out of time to avoid being sellers at the deadline, and with plenty of enticing pieces to dangle on the open market, they should have one of the biggest seats at the table and dictate the market.

NEXT:

2 Browns Players Are Questionable For Patriots Game