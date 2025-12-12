Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, December 12, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / 7 Browns Players Ruled Out For Bears Game

7 Browns Players Ruled Out For Bears Game

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

7 Browns Players Ruled Out For Bears Game
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Chicago Bears on Sunday in some extremely frigid conditions.  Temperatures could be in the single digits when the teams kickoff on Sunday, but the game could feel as low as -15 with the wind chill.

As if the weather conditions weren’t enough for the Browns to deal with, they are also battling a lot of injuries.  Considering everything he’s facing on Sunday, Shedeur Sanders’ performance against the Titans will likely be tough to replicate against the Bears.

The Browns have ruled out 7 players, and 5 are questionable for the game, according to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.

“Browns game status vs. the Bears:

J. Bitonio- questionable
M. Corley – questionable
M. Graham – questionable
C. Tillman – questionable
Z. Zinter – questionable
J. Conklin – out
A. Huntington – out
D. Njoku – out
D. Sampson – out
W. Teller – out
D. Ward – out
D. Watson – out”

Sanders could be missing nearly his entire starting offensive line if Bitonio doesn’t play, and will already be without key pass catchers in Njoku and Sampson. The extreme cold and injuries mean the Browns will have to rely heavily on ball security and a run-heavy offense.

Controlling the clock will become even more important if the passing game is being limited by both the weather and offensive line injuries.

Ultimately, this game could be a defining moment for Sanders this season, showing whether he can overcome extreme conditions and roster challenges to put the Browns in a position to win.

NEXT:  Colin Cowherd Drops Eye-Opening Assessment Of Shedeur Sanders
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 07: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Colin Cowherd Drops Eye-Opening Assessment Of Shedeur Sanders
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 16: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during warmups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona.
George Kittle Raves About Browns Rookie
CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 23: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to an NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field on August 23, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns’ ‘Best-Case Scenario’ Explained By Team Analyst
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam watch drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 25, 2019, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
Insider Predicts Big Shakeup With Browns
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 07: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Coach Makes Eye-Opening Statement About Myles Garrett
BEREA, OHIO - JUNE 10: Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees of the Cleveland Browns directs a drill during Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 10, 2025 in Berea, Ohio.
Tommy Rees Is Making Big Impression Among Browns Coaches
Jimmy Swartz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
Contributor at Browns Nation
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. As a freelance sports journalist being born and raised in Ohio, I understand the Cleveland Browns fan [...]

Browns Nation