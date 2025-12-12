7 Browns Players Ruled Out For Bears Game

The Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Chicago Bears on Sunday in some extremely frigid conditions. Temperatures could be in the single digits when the teams kickoff on Sunday, but the game could feel as low as -15 with the wind chill.

As if the weather conditions weren’t enough for the Browns to deal with, they are also battling a lot of injuries. Considering everything he’s facing on Sunday, Shedeur Sanders’ performance against the Titans will likely be tough to replicate against the Bears.

The Browns have ruled out 7 players, and 5 are questionable for the game, according to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.

“Browns game status vs. the Bears:

J. Bitonio- questionable

M. Corley – questionable

M. Graham – questionable

C. Tillman – questionable

Z. Zinter – questionable

J. Conklin – out

A. Huntington – out

D. Njoku – out

D. Sampson – out

W. Teller – out

D. Ward – out

D. Watson – out”

Sanders could be missing nearly his entire starting offensive line if Bitonio doesn’t play, and will already be without key pass catchers in Njoku and Sampson. The extreme cold and injuries mean the Browns will have to rely heavily on ball security and a run-heavy offense.

Controlling the clock will become even more important if the passing game is being limited by both the weather and offensive line injuries.

Ultimately, this game could be a defining moment for Sanders this season, showing whether he can overcome extreme conditions and roster challenges to put the Browns in a position to win.

