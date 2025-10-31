Browns Urged To Trade Long-Time Veteran

The Cleveland Browns are positioned to make a significant move ahead of the Nov. 4 NFL trade deadline.

Several members of the Browns’ rookie class have impressed this season, showing they can make a real impact and contribute at a high level moving forward.

Their emergence could prompt the team to reevaluate its roster, potentially making some veteran players expendable as the organization continues to build for long-term success.

PFF analyst Josh Liskiewitz recently examined what each NFL team should do at the 2025 trade deadline.

In his breakdown, he suggested that the Browns should look to trade David Njoku.

“For the Browns, the objective is simple: put themselves in the best possible position to take another swing at a franchise quarterback. That likely means actively moving current pieces to accumulate additional draft capital. Veteran tight end David Njoku is one name sure to draw interest, and Cleveland already appears to have his successor in rookie Harold Fannin, who has steadily cut into Njoku’s snap share,” Liskiewitz wrote.

David Njoku was selected 29th overall by Cleveland in the 2017 draft and has spent his entire career with the organization.

The veteran tight end is in the final year of his four-year contract worth $54.75 million.

Many Browns insiders say that the Browns aren’t actively looking to trade Njoku, but will listen to all offers.

According to NFL insider Zac Jackson, any team trading for Njoku would only take on the prorated portion of his $1.26 million base salary for 2025.

The 29-year-old will become a free agent after this season.

NEXT:

Hanford Dixon Questions Browns' 2025 Draft Selection