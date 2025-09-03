9 Browns Players Listed On First Injury Report Of Season

The Cleveland Browns’ first official health update of the season reflects the typical early September balance between preparation intensity and cautious player management.

Several key contributors received limited participation designations as the Browns work toward their Week 1 matchup.

On Wednesday, the team released its first injury report of the season, listing nine players.

#Browns first injury report for the season for Wednesday's practice pic.twitter.com/XFrfHbl5VE — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) September 3, 2025

Veteran tackle Joel Bitonio was held to limited work for rest purposes rather than any injury concern.

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate appeared on the report with a quadriceps issue while defensive tackle Shelby Harris was limited due to illness.

Center Ethan Pocic carried a knee designation, and cornerback Denzel Ward was restricted with a shoulder concern.

Tight end Blake Whiteheart also received limited reps because of a knee problem.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall was the only player who did not participate in Wednesday’s session. He continues working back from a knee injury that occurred last season.

The Browns received positive news from tackle Cornelius Lucas and wide receiver Cedric Tillman. Both players practiced without restrictions despite dealing with ankle and thumb issues.

Ward’s shoulder status will be closely monitored, given his importance to the secondary.

Diabate’s quad injury also warrants attention as the Browns need linebacker depth for their AFC North opener against Cincinnati.

Harris participated in limited fashion after battling his recent illness. The defensive tackle’s availability could impact Cleveland’s rotation up front.

Hall’s continued absence highlights the Browns’ need for defensive line depth. His rehabilitation remains ongoing as the team evaluates his potential return timeline.

NEXT:

Key Browns Player Missed Practice On Wednesday