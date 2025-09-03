Key Browns Player Missed Practice On Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns are putting the finishing touches on their preparation for Sunday’s divisional showdown against Cincinnati.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has pushed his team through increasingly intense practices this week. The focus has centered on physicality and discipline as the Browns gear up for their season opener.

Wednesday’s practice session revealed one concerning absence from the field. A key defensive player was missing from the action during the open portion of practice.

“DT Mike Hall Jr. was the only Browns player not practicing today. Spent time on the stationary bike in the early open part,” insider Mary Kay Cabot reported.

The Browns have confirmed Hall is dealing with a knee issue, though they haven’t disclosed the severity.

This injury stems from the 2024 regular season finale against Baltimore, where Hall suffered a significant setback that has lingered into the new season.

On a brighter note, linebacker Mohamoud Diabate returned to practice after missing time with a quad injury.

His presence provides crucial depth as Cleveland prepares to face an explosive Cincinnati offense.

Hall impressed the coaching staff last season with his ability to disrupt plays from the interior.

Staying relatively healthy heading into a division matchup provides optimism for a Cleveland team that endured plenty of roster changes throughout the preseason.

