Shedeur Sanders Steps Into A Rare Slice Of NFL History

The Cleveland Browns had to change plans in the blink of an eye. With Dillon Gabriel sidelined by a concussion, they have no choice but to start Shedeur Sanders at quarterback in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.

Sanders didn’t look good taking over in the Week 11 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but some believe he will silence the doubters after a full week of first-team reps at practice. Even if that’s not the case, Sanders will join rare company with a notable first NFL start.

“Shedeur Sanders will join Brian Griese as the only sons of Pro Football Hall of Famers to start an NFL regular season game at QB. Griese’s first win? At the Raiders,” Siciliano said.

Shedeur Sanders will join Brian Griese as the only sons of Pro Football Hall of Famers to start an @NFL regular season game at QB. Griese's first win? At the Raiders. (via @NFLPlus Research) — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 19, 2025

Sanders reportedly didn’t have any reps with the first team until he was thrown into a live NFL game on Sunday. Many fans and members of the media believe that was to blame for his struggles against the Ravens.

Whatever the case, Gabriel has done little to prove that he’s even close to being a viable starter in this league. As bad as Sanders was in his debut, the job still seems to be his for the taking with a strong performance. The Raiders have one of the worst defenses in the game, so there will be opportunities for some big plays.

Sunday’s matchup will offer a better read on where Sanders truly stands, as he will be in a much better position having a full week of preparation. Sunday won’t define Sanders’ whole career, but it will be something the Browns can build off of if he shows progress. And if he builds upon that, perhaps the Browns can take a different approach to the NFL draft and focus on other positions.

