Kevin Stefanski’s Surprising QB Admission Leaves Insider Puzzled

Shedeur Sanders is set to become the third starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns this season after Dillon Gabriel entered concussion protocol. Many viewed his relief appearance against the Baltimore Ravens as a chance to prove himself, but Sanders struggled in his debut.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio expressed disbelief over an explanation provided by head coach Kevin Stefanski regarding Sanders’ preparation with the starting unit throughout the season.

“I was stunned to hear Kevin Stefanski say after the game, those were the first reps taken, the entire year, with the first team offense. Practice or game. How? Bizzare!” Florio said.

🔥 The Browns. Shedeur's Reps. Even Mike is Shocked 😂 "I was stunned to hear Stefanski say those were the first reps taken with the 1st team all year. How?" https://t.co/9Yt6OeoIOu pic.twitter.com/5ro3nPhvoP — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) November 18, 2025

Lack Of First-Team Reps Leaves Sanders Set Up To Struggle

Stefanski confirmed that Sanders had not received any first-team practice repetitions at any point during the season before his second-half appearance. Sanders completed four of 16 passes for 47 yards and threw one interception during a stretch where Baltimore outscored Cleveland 13-0.

His lack of preparation with the starting offense made the circumstances notably difficult. Sanders has been limited to scout-team duties since rookie camp, being selected in the fifth round.

He had no opportunity to develop timing or chemistry with the starting receivers before his unexpected entry against Baltimore. The organization’s approach left him unprepared for game situations that required familiarity with the first-team offense.

Sanders acknowledged his performance after the game, admitting he did not play well and that the offense needed significant work during the week. However, the circumstances surrounding his appearance raised questions about Cleveland’s quarterback management.

Despite being one of only two active quarterbacks on the roster, he had never taken first-team practice repetitions. That approach limited his ability to adjust when called upon in a critical situation against a division opponent.

NEXT:

Analyst Points To Key Factor Behind Myles Garrett’s Surge