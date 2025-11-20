Insider Reveals Browns’ Chances Of Landing No. 1 Pick In 2026

The race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft continues to take shape after Week 11 of the 2025 season. The Cleveland Browns have emerged as one of the leading contenders for the top selection following another difficult defeat.

Their loss to the Baltimore Ravens came after leading for much of the game. The Browns enter Week 12 at No. 3 overall in the projected 2026 draft order and also have the Jacksonville Jaguars’ selection at No. 19.

Insider Daniel Oyefusi revealed the Browns’ updated chances of landing the No. 1 pick.

“The Browns (2-8) have a 24.1% chance to earn the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft, according to ESPN FPI, the second-highest odds only to the Titans (Cleveland hosts Tennessee in Week 14),” Oyefusi wrote on X.

Sanders’ First Start Could Shape Browns’ Long-Term QB Plan

Cleveland’s quarterback situation for its upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders has drawn additional attention, with starter Dillon Gabriel in NFL concussion protocol after getting injured against Baltimore. Shedeur Sanders will make his first NFL start and has a chance to make a big impression on the Browns’ future plans at the position.

The increased workload will give coaches a better evaluation of his development and grasp of the offensive system. Gabriel made six starts as the team assessed his fit at the position, but his performances have not settled questions about his future.

Sanders took his first snaps with the starting offense against Baltimore. His performance did not generate significant praise, though he showed moments of potential despite lacking reps with the first-team.

A strong showing could allow him to keep his job as the starter and finish out the year on a strong note. This would be the best-case scenario for the Browns, as they could then use their high draft picks to address other pressing needs.

Upgrades along the offensive line and wide receiver should become the priority if Sanders proves capable of developing into a viable option.

