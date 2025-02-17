A Betting Favorite Is Emerging To Trade For Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of a difficult situation.

Myles Garrett has requested a trade, one of the most impactful defensive players in franchise history.

Garrett’s dominance has been nothing short of incredible, and he continues to get accolades and credit across the league for being an outstanding player.

He’s made it clear that he doesn’t want to play for the Browns anymore, however, but the front office has maintained that they aren’t looking to get rid of him anytime soon.

That isn’t stopping the rumor mill from flowing about where his next destination might be, which has caused the betting market to heat up.

As Mike Florio’s recent article on NBC Sports highlighted, the Washington Commanders are now the betting favorites to acquire Garrett in a trade, currently listed at +350.

The Philadelphia Eagles are at +450, the Browns at +500, and the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions round out the top five at +550 and +650, respectively.

Betting trends can often be an indication of what’s happening behind closed doors, but they’re not always correct.

Players have had short odds to join specific teams before, only for the rug to be pulled out and for them to join someone that was otherwise viewed as a longshot.

With the Browns having the third-best odds to retain him, there’s still a chance, but if Garrett’s comments are any indication, it would take nothing short of a miracle for him to find the motivation to stick around and see if the Browns can make magic happen in 2025.

