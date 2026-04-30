Analyst Makes Bold Win Prediction For Browns Next Season

There is no doubt that the Cleveland Browns want to show progress in 2026 and would love to have a record that surpasses what they did in 2025. But there is debate about just how much of an improvement they’ll have in the new year, even among the most devoted and die-hard fans. Appearing on The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Earl Mauldin made a gutsy prediction for the Browns’ record next year.

Because of his faith in the new players and coaching staff, Mauldin believes the Browns could rack up nine or 10 wins.

“I can realistically see the Browns winning about nine games, 10 if they’re lucky. For me, I just really believe in Todd Monken. This is a guy that is a great offensive mind. This is a guy that has shown that he can design schemes that allow players to play free, fast, and clean, no matter what the talent might look like outside of the building. I have a belief in our new head coach and what he’s trying to do, that he can get more out of the talent that’s already here,” Mauldin said.

I said the #Browns could win 9 games… and some folks laughed 👀😂

That’s cool. I’m not wired to think pessimistic. This league is built on parity. Teams flip every year. Better talent. New coach. Better offensive philosophy. After winning 5 in a BAD year

9 wins is crazy? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/L9nwVUopoO — Earl D Mauldin (@earldapearl_216) April 30, 2026

This is huge praise for Monken. Many fans remember that when he was first hired by the team a few months ago, there were many concerns about him. Most notably, people were worried because he had never been a head coach before.

But in the last several months, Monken has spoken to the media numerous times, and he’s left a good impression on many loyal followers of the team. They feel his passion and belief in the team, and they believe that he can do a lot.

On top of that is the fact that Monken has been an offense-minded professional for all of his football career. He has helped multiple teams improve their schemes and is coming to the Browns as they bring in several new players on offense. Because of that, it feels like things are coming together at the right time.

Nine or 10 wins would be a substantial improvement. The Browns have racked up only eight wins during the last two years combined, so Mauldin has his expectations set high.

But like many other Browns fans, he is starting to truly believe in the culture and team Monken is crafting in Cleveland.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Specific Reason Browns Deserve 'A' Grade For Draft