Insider Reveals When Browns Could Make Starting QB Decision

The tides have turned in favor of Deshaun Watson over the past month as the stars are aligning for him to reclaim his spot as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. After the recent offseason minicamp, all the signs point toward Watson being QB1, as multiple reports have said he is looking good in camp and looks fully recovered from his torn Achilles.

Ownership and the front office are also laying the groundwork for a decision, recently suggesting the fans should start getting behind Watson. It’s unclear what this all means for Shedeur Sanders, but the door isn’t shut until Cleveland officially names a QB1. ESPN’s Tony Grossi believes there is still some time before that decision is made.

While speaking on ESPN Cleveland recently, Grossi suggested the team may not make an official decision on a starter until training camp.

“I don’t think they’re going to name a [quarterback] starter until we get to training camp and probably get through the joint practices that they have scheduled. I do believe that [Deshaun] Watson will be taking 1st reps at training camp, unless something happens from now until then, but I don’t think he’ll be declared the starter,” Grossi said.

"I do believe that Watson will be taking 1st reps at training camp, unless something happens," – @TonyGrossi on the Browns QB competition. Grossi notes that he doesn't expect the Browns to name a starter until after joint practices in training camp. pic.twitter.com/zoYppd8bS9 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 30, 2026

Last year, the Browns had a four-man QB competition between Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett. It was as messy as anybody could have predicted, and Pickett was traded before the season started, while Flacco was traded a few weeks into the year.

It would be ideal if this year’s competition weren’t nearly as messy. The earlier the Browns name a starter, the better, because there are many new faces in this offense and an entirely new coaching staff in town. Everyone would benefit from knowing who the starter is as early as possible.

If all the signs are pointing towards Watson being the guy, then it would be wise for the Browns to make that decision right now to avoid any confusion and get ahead of any media narratives.

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