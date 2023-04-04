A Browns WR Has Suffered A Devastating Injury

The season isn’t even close, yet the Cleveland Browns are already down one key player.

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, WR Michael Woods II has just suffered a torn Achilles while training in Houston with Deshaun Watson.

#Browns WR Michael Woods II suffers a torn Achilles in a workout in Houston with Deshaun Watson https://t.co/uQbJrAqqa6 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 4, 2023

Cabot adds that even though the Browns’ medical staff hasn’t evaluated him yet, the 2022 sixth-round pick will now miss his entire sophomore season after undergoing surgery to repair his torn Achilles.

Deshaun Watson has been hosting teammates for workouts in his Houston home over the past couple of weeks, and he was working out close closely with his young wideout, who was expected to take a leap forward after a somewhat quiet rookie season.

Woods hauled in just five passes for 45 yards last season, and now he’ll have to wait a full year before building off those numbers.

Moreover, his injury also leaves the door open for the Browns to add another player to his position.

They were right ahead of schedule with a couple of moves earlier in the offseason, such as trading for Elijah Moore and signing Marquise Goodwin and TE Jordan Akins.

Of course, Amari Cooper, David Njoku, and Donovan Peoples-Jones are still expected to lead the way in the passing game, but you can never have enough depth in your WR corps.

Coach Kevin Stefanski has been emphatic in his desire to have a more explosive, pass-happy offense, so the Browns cannot afford to lose another soldier if they indeed expect to take a big leap forward in 2023.