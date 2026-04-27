Insider Reveals Key Reason Behind Andrew Berry’s Recent Draft Success

Prior to producing an excellent rookie class last year, Andrew Berry’s track record in the NFL Draft as general manager of the Cleveland Browns was seen as a significant shortcoming of his tenure. Now, it turns out it may not have been all Berry’s fault.

As Cleveland’s chief strategy officer, Paul DePodesta had a great deal of input into the Browns’ draft process. Based on the much better results of the past two years, that may have done more harm than good.

DePodesta left the organization in November to join the Colorado Rockies and return to his baseball executive background. That left Berry with more control of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he looks to have backed up his 2025 performance with another strong class.

Insider Tony Grossi said he believes the key reason behind Berry’s recent draft success is the fact that DePodesta is no longer involved.

“Without any other evidence to the contrary, you’ve got to say being freed of DePodesta’s supervision opened up Berry to other ideas. One other difference this year, he’s got Tom Telesco in the room, his former boss, and he’s more of a football guy to help him. These last two drafts have been so night and day from the previous five, and it’s not just having a first-round pick. They’re making sensible picks throughout the draft,” Grossi said.

"Without any other evidence to the contrary, you gotta say being freed of DePodesta's supervision," – @TonyGrossi on what's led to Andrew Berry's last two drafts. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/62H9Ky8DTi — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 27, 2026

Granted, the Browns did not have a first-round pick in three years of Berry’s tenure, which began in 2020. That could be blamed on DePodesta as well, who was among those who pushed for the trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson in the offseason leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft.

Going back further, DePodesta reportedly wanted the Brown to select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, rather than defensive end Myles Garrett. That would have been a franchise-altering move, for sure, but not in the way DePodesta intended.

With limited involvement from DePodesta last year, the Browns were able to land one of the best rookie groups in their history, with all seven picks contributing in some way during the 2025 season. This year, they were able to satisfy glaring needs at offensive lineman and wide receivers with multiple players, including tackle Spencer Fano and wideout KC Concepcion in the first round.

If DePodesta was indeed the person holding back Berry at the draft, the future should continue to be bright if the GM remains in charge going forward.

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Browns Analyst Just Made A Bold Claim About Their Draft Success