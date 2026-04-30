Insider Reveals Specific Reason Browns Deserve ‘A’ Grade For Draft

Before this year’s NFL draft, many Cleveland Browns fans were hoping for GM Andrew Berry to pull off another miracle and bring in a slew of promising rookies. He had done it before, so they were hoping he could do it again.

The stakes and expectations were high, and many people believe that Berry absolutely accomplished his goals. Writing for Cleveland.com, Mary Kay Cabot praised the Browns’ work in the draft, stating that five or six of the incoming players could be starters soon.

According to her, that alone is a reason the Browns deserve an ‘A’ grade for their draft.

“On paper, it looks like Berry may have reeled in another five starters and possibly six, with some key role players mixed in. He also took a flyer on a developmental quarterback in Arkansas’ Taylen Green, who was worth the sixth-round pick just for his tantalizing traits alone,” Cabot wrote.

The big question leading into night one of the draft was whether the Browns would target an offensive tackle or a wide receiver first. In the end, it was tackle Spencer Fano out of Utah who was the first selection. Fano was a hot commodity, and Browns fans were elated to see him come to Cleveland.

Making that choice even better was the fact that the Browns actually slid down in the draft, from No. 6 to No. 9, but were still able to get Fano, as well as a later draft pick. Then, when they picked up WR KC Concepcion at No. 24, many followers were already satisfied with the work Berry had done.

But that was only the beginning of what seems like a very successful draft for the Browns. Denzel Boston, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, and others seem like they are ready to add a lot to the roster right away. If even a few of these players turn into starters, the grades for Berry’s work will continue to be high. There was a lot of disappointment with the Browns last season, but their rookie class was a reason to be proud.

It’s too soon to tell, but it currently feels like that may be the case again in 2026.

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Browns Could Be Preparing Fans For Major QB Decision