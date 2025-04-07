A New Betting Favorite Has Emerged To Go No. 2 To Browns

Betting odds have transformed the way we think about professional sports.

With casinos and sportsbooks getting in on the action, bettors can place wagers on numerous sports-related topics, giving them a chance to be as close to the action as possible.

People can not only bet on specific outcomes of sporting events, but they can also bet on what prospects certain teams are going to select on the evening of the NFL Draft.

The betting lines often reflect what’s happening behind the scenes, as sportsbooks seem to have a large edge over the general public regarding inside information in all of the major sports leagues.

Betting lines can change multiple times per day depending on how and when information is relayed, but for the most part, they reflect what people think is going to happen during certain events.

For instance, analysts tend to look at betting odds when trying to figure out how the NFL Draft is going to play out, which is what Yahoo Sports analyst Frank Schwab did in a recent article.

As Schwab mentioned, at the moment, it appears that the Cleveland Browns are favored to land Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick, having odds of -135.

“Hunter, the exciting two-way player who is one of the more unique draft prospects ever, is now the betting favorite at BetMGM to go with the second overall pick to the Browns. The odds of Hunter going second overall are -135 at BetMGM,” Schwab wrote.

While lopsided odds can be an indication of what’s happening behind closed doors for certain organizations, teams can go a completely different direction on draft night.

They might have one thought heading into the draft, but if a particular player falls to them that they weren’t expecting, or if someone goes earlier than anticipated, their strategy goes out the window, forcing them to change their decision-making along the way.

