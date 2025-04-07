Analyst Proposes Wild Draft Day Trade For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision coming up in this year’s NFL Draft.

With the No. 2 overall pick, they have an opportunity to select a blue-chip prospect that could be an instant upgrade to this team, someone who could help bring this team to the next level.

Several prospects have been mentioned leading up to the draft, but it’s currently unclear about what position they’re targeting.

The Browns are in a strong position to acquire a few solid players, as they have early-round picks in the second and third rounds, as well.

Analyst Garrett Bush doesn’t think they should wait until the second round, however, laying out a scenario where they could have two picks in the top 10.

He mentioned that they could trade with the Carolina Panthers and move up to the eighth overall pick, pairing Shedeur Sanders with Travis Hunter, who they would take at No. 2 in this hypothetical situation.

“The Browns should make a play for Sanders & Hunter. The trade is workable! #Browns take Hunter at pick 2. Traded with the Panthers at 8 to move back into the 1st round ahead of the Saints to take Shedeur. After the dust settles Browns would still have a 3rd & 4th pick!” Bush wrote.

The Browns should make a play for Sanders & Hunter. The trade is workable! #Browns take Hunter at pick 2. Traded with the Panthers at 8 to move back into the 1st round ahead of the Saints to take Shedeur. After the dust settles Browns would still have a 3rd & 4th pick! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/57H3D6MYD8 — Garrett Bush (@Gbush91) April 6, 2025

They would have to give up their second, third, and two sixth-round picks to make this work, which would be more than fair compensation to acquire an interesting quarterback prospect.

The jury might be out on whether Sanders is going to make it big in the league, but Bush believes he’s worth a shot, especially if the Browns don’t have to take him with the No. 2 overall pick.

Adding an athletic phenom like Hunter could be a game-changer for this team, especially if he plays wide receiver in the NFL, having a built-in rapport with his quarterback from college.

NEXT:

Browns Urged To Sign One Available Free Agent