Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, April 7, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Proposes Wild Draft Day Trade For Browns

Analyst Proposes Wild Draft Day Trade For Browns

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Proposes Wild Draft Day Trade For Browns
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision coming up in this year’s NFL Draft.

With the No. 2 overall pick, they have an opportunity to select a blue-chip prospect that could be an instant upgrade to this team, someone who could help bring this team to the next level.

Several prospects have been mentioned leading up to the draft, but it’s currently unclear about what position they’re targeting.

The Browns are in a strong position to acquire a few solid players, as they have early-round picks in the second and third rounds, as well.

Analyst Garrett Bush doesn’t think they should wait until the second round, however, laying out a scenario where they could have two picks in the top 10.

He mentioned that they could trade with the Carolina Panthers and move up to the eighth overall pick, pairing Shedeur Sanders with Travis Hunter, who they would take at No. 2 in this hypothetical situation.

“The Browns should make a play for Sanders & Hunter. The trade is workable! #Browns take Hunter at pick 2. Traded with the Panthers at 8 to move back into the 1st round ahead of the Saints to take Shedeur. After the dust settles Browns would still have a 3rd & 4th pick!” Bush wrote.

They would have to give up their second, third, and two sixth-round picks to make this work, which would be more than fair compensation to acquire an interesting quarterback prospect.

The jury might be out on whether Sanders is going to make it big in the league, but Bush believes he’s worth a shot, especially if the Browns don’t have to take him with the No. 2 overall pick.

Adding an athletic phenom like Hunter could be a game-changer for this team, especially if he plays wide receiver in the NFL, having a built-in rapport with his quarterback from college.

NEXT:  Browns Urged To Sign One Available Free Agent
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation