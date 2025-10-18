Browns Nation

Saturday, October 18, 2025
ESPN’s Projection Isn’t What Browns Fans Want To Hear

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins meet Sunday at Huntington Bank Field in a Week 7 matchup between two struggling franchises searching for answers.

Both teams enter with identical 1-5 records, making this clash a potential turning point for whichever side can find momentum.

Oddsmakers have installed Cleveland as a 2.5-point home favorite despite dropping three consecutive games to the Lions, Vikings, and Steelers.

The Browns have made several trades in recent weeks, signaling a shift toward long-term planning as the front office evaluates roster fit and identifies needs for the 2026 NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Football Power Index offers little encouragement for Browns fans hoping to salvage the season.

“The 1-5 Browns have a 61.9% chance of earning a top-five pick, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index,” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared on X. “Cleveland on Sunday faces the 1-5 Dolphins, who have a 49.6% chance of earning a top-five pick.”

The projection sparked frustration among Browns supporters who took to social media to voice their discontent with the direction of the season.

One fan vented directly about the coaching situation, writing, “Who cares! Fire Kevin! Let’s win this year!”

Another expressed concerns about the potential draft strategy, adding, “If they go and draft a QB, I’m done.”

A third summed up the collective exhaustion, stating, “Man… this one stings. Every season we keep saying things will be different.”

Beyond the draft implications, Sunday’s game features a unique quarterback matchup that highlights an NFL rarity.

Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa and Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel will become just the 24th pair of left-handed starting quarterbacks to face each other since 1950.

The meeting ends a statistical drought dating back to 2006 when Michael Vick faced Chris Simms, marking the first such matchup in nearly twenty years.

