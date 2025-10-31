Aaron Donald Speaks Out About Myles Garrett’s Frustration

The Cleveland Browns have arguably the best pass rusher of his generation.

Myles Garrett is a defensive player like few in NFL history.

However, having him hasn’t done much to help the team become a contender.

That may have been more evident than ever in the Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots.

Garrett posted a career-best five sacks, yet the Browns still lost big.

With that in mind, Los Angeles Rams legend Aaron Donald recently discussed Garrett’s frustration.

“Since I’ve been alive, I ain’t ever seen the Browns a winning team, ever. You can make all the plays you want, if you’re not winning, it’s meaningless,” Donald said.

Myles Garrett had just the 20th, 5 sack game in NFL History…. and still lost.

Aaron Donald gets it..#Browns | #NFL | #InnerCirclePod pic.twitter.com/pGWidqhIaP — The Inner Circle (@Inner_CirclePOD) October 30, 2025

Like Garrett, Donald was an All-Pro who forced opposing teams to alter their game plan to try to contain him.

He also knew what it was like to fall short of the ultimate goal because of the team’s shortcomings on offense.

Yet, Donald stayed with the Rams and eventually won a Super Bowl after head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford arrived.

It would’ve been easy to understand if Garrett had stuck with his request to be traded by Cleveland this offseason, as his talent deserves better.

But after watching how he dealt with that situation just to end up signing a record-breaking contract extension with a no-trade clause, it’s hard to feel for him at this point.

He knew what he was getting into, but there’s still a chance it can someday work out for him the same way it did for Donald.

