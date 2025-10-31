Josh Cribbs Blasts Browns For ‘Wasting Talent’

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in the midst of another frustrating season.

Despite having a solid defense, the Browns are 2-6, having one of the worst records in the NFL.

A record like this can be demoralizing to the players and fans alike, and the national media coverage of this team can’t be helping their cause.

Former Browns special teams star Josh Cribbs talked about this in a recent episode of “The Top Dawgs Show,” noting the reality of what it’s like to play for this organization.

“The problem is that these players are being wasted, their careers are being wasted,” Cribbs said.

"The problem is that these players are being WASTED, their CAREERS are being wasted."@JoshCribbs16 speaks on the current and former #Browns legends whose careers have been WASTED. #DawgPound Presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/tEWf3y576i pic.twitter.com/6ORokgoxL9 — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) October 30, 2025

As Cribbs talked about, many great players have come in and out of the Browns’ locker room over the years, and he also mentioned that they have several great players on the roster now, too.

Because of the front office issues, coaching challenges, and a litany of other problems, however, he believes that the potential of so many players is being wasted when they play for this team.

The Browns have only been to the playoffs three times in the past 20 years, and two of those appearances have come in the past five seasons.

Something needs to change if this team wants to become competitive, but it could take a major overhaul for true change to occur.

Fans are clamoring for it, analysts are begging, and it’s only a matter of time before things start to implode even further.

Albert Einstein once said that “the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result,” and many Browns fans might feel themselves going insane with how the team has operated lately.

