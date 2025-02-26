Abdul Carter Reveals His Thoughts About Potentially Playing For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick.

Some believe they should use it to get their next quarterback, while others believe they should take the best player available.

Of course, they will most likely plan for both scenarios and do their due diligence on multiple players.

That includes Penn State star Abdul Carter.

When asked about potentially playing for the Browns, the young pass rusher claimed that he would love it, adding that he studies Myles Garrett’s game (via BIGPLAY).

The prospect of having him lined up opposite Garrett is mouthwatering for Browns fans and an absolute nightmare for the rest of the league.

Then again, it might not be that simple.

On the one hand, Garrett wants to be traded, and while the team might choose not to do so before the NFL Draft, he could threaten to hold out and force their hand to trade him further down the road.

On the other hand, as great a prospect as Carter is, he might not be what the Browns need the most right now.

There are also no guarantees that he will be available by the time they’re on the clock, as he could also go No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans.

All things considered, this offseason could make or break the Browns’ future for the next three years or so.

They could move on from Garrett and land some top prospects in this draft class, including their quarterback of the future.

But if they strike out with such a valuable asset, it could set them back years.

