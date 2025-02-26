Kevin Stefanski Receives Alarming Grade In NFLPA Survey

The Cleveland Browns chose to keep Kevin Stefanski around after a three-win season.

They clearly believe in him and his vision, which is fair after two Coach of the Year awards in five seasons.

However, the players might not feel the same way.

As shown by Browns analyst Daryl Ruiter on X, Coach Stefanski ranked 29 out of 32 in a key category of the latest NFLPA yearly survey.

Just 67% of Browns players felt that Stefanski was efficient with their time.

On top of that, the players feel like he’s just ‘moderately receptive’ to locker room feedback on the team’s needs, and he ranked No. 30 of 32 head coaches in that regard.

Some reports stated that Stefanski had lost his grip on the locker room last season.

Apparently, his reported lack of criticism of Deshaun Watson’s glaring mistakes made the rest of the team question him.

That might or might not be the case, but the fact of the matter is that things don’t seem to be running smoothly within the locker room right now.

Of course, one doesn’t have to be a football savant to come to that conclusion after watching the team lose 14 of 17 games last season.

The Browns have plenty of needs to address to bolster their roster in the offseason, starting with the quarterback position.

Nevertheless, it seems like Coach Stefanski will also have to take a long and deep look in the mirror to fix some of his ways, as no coach can win without the players on his side.

