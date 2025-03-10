Browns Nation

Monday, March 10, 2025
Adam Schefter Admits He Was Surprised About Recent Browns News

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

 

NFL insider Adam Schefter is a busy man.

With the new NFL season kicking off this week, Schefter is attempting to keep up with the trade market and free agency period, as well as which stars will be changing teams.

The insider is rarely surprised by the news he reports because his sources hint that these moves are coming.

Still, Schefter admitted that that one piece of news he broke on Sunday surprised him, naming the Cleveland Browns’ re-signing of defensive end Myles Garrett as the most shocking report he made over the busy weekend.

“Myles Garrett probably was the most surprising just because it was such a rapid turn that nobody expected. There had been no whiff or hint of Myles Garrett reversing course and taking a deal from the Cleveland Browns. All we had heard were the places that he could land, and where he possibly was going to be in play,” Schefter said.

https://twitter.com/ESPNCleveland/status/1899071406744261032

Garrett signed a four-year contract extension with the Browns that will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

Reports place the contract’s value at $160 million over four years and include nearly $123 million in guaranteed compensation during the life of the deal.

Schefter added that Garrett’s deal will have “ripple effects” throughout the NFL as other players can look at the defensive end’s record-breaking contract to establish their value in future negotiations.

The insider compared his reaction to Garrett’s re-signing with several other moves that he suspected would happen: the trade between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks for D.K. Metcalf, the Los Angeles Rams signing Davante Adams, and the massive contract extension for Josh Allen.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation