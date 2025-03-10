Browns Rumored To Have Interest In Trading For Star WR

On Sunday, news broke that the Steelers have acquired Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf, giving the team’s future quarterback another strong wide receiver to work with in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers orchestrated the trade for Metcalf and immediately signed him to a four-year extension worth $132 million, making him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the game.

Rumors immediately began circulating that the Cleveland Browns were considering a similar move.

Analyst Jeff Lloyd shared that the Browns are rumored to be interested in another NFC West wide receiver, a move eerily similar to the one their AFC North rival made on Sunday.

Lloyd also suggested those rumors should come to a halt, however, as he said any talk of trading for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk would not be a good move for the Browns.

“The Brandon Aiyuk Browns talk needs to be stopped like immediately. Terrible move for Cleveland,” Lloyd said.

The scuttlebutt that the Browns were interested in Aiyuk began last summer when the 49ers were in contract negotiations with the star receiver.

Aiyuk eventually re-signed a four-year deal with San Francisco, ending the team’s impasse and securing the wide receiver’s services until 2028.

Cleveland has been known for orchestrating trades before the NFL Draft, swapping later-round picks for veterans on bargain deals.

The Browns did that last year, acquiring Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos in exchange for draft considerations.

Jeudy was solid in 2024, earning his first Pro Bowl berth after recording his first 1,000-yard receiving season of his five-year NFL career.

