Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Rumored Browns QB Prospect Sends Message To Critics

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns could take Shedeur Sanders with their first-round pick.

They worked him out and met him multiple times, so that possibility is still there.

However, most reports indicate that they’re more likely to take his former teammate, WR/DB Travis Hunter.

Sanders has been the most polarizing prospect entering the league this season.

On the one hand, he’s Deion Sanders’ son, so most former and current athletes have always praised him.

On the other hand, the tape is far from impressive, and many analysts have a big concern about his arm talent.

With that in mind, the former Jackson State star posted a clip of him throwing a ball deep down the field in practice to call out his critics (via ESPN Cleveland):

“They ain’t going to say my arm ain’t strong,” Sanders said in the video.

Needless to say, that clip isn’t going to change a lot of people’s perspective about him.

Everybody looks sharp in padless drills.

There’s a lot to like about Sanders’ game.

He’s very intelligent, knows how to read defenses, and makes great decisions.

He’s also accurate on short and intermediate throws, and that’s despite playing behind some bad offensive lines.

You can make a case for him being a very successful NFL quarterback, and you don’t need to be athletic or mobile to do so, even though it clearly helps.

Nevertheless, it’s also fair to say that taking him at No. 2 might be a little too rich, and that shouldn’t make you a critic.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation