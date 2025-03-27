Insider Shuts Down Big Browns Trade Rumor

The Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys stole all the headlines on Wednesday.

Bruce Drennan claimed that one of his sources inside the organization told him that they were trying to trade for Dak Prescott.

Apparently, the Browns would send CB Greg Newsome II and picks to the Cowboys to land their QB1.

With that in mind, Cowboys beat writer Jane Slater shut down the rumor right away.

She claimed that her sources within the Cowboys franchise told her that the report was “fake news” and that they were “absolutely not” talking to the Browns about any trade for Dak Prescott.

“I run it all down when working this beat and the Dallas Cowboys are NOT working on trading Dak to the Browns. In fact, texts with two sources tell me “fake news” and “absolutely not” before this gets any sort of wheels,” Slater said.

This was a bit of a wild story to begin with.

For starters, the Cowboys would most likely have to take Deshaun Watson’s terrible contract in order to make the numbers work, and there’s literally zero incentive to do so.

Perhaps they wanted to take Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 to get franchise legend Deion Sanders to be their next head coach.

Even so, they would’ve done so before appointing a new head coach if that were the case.

From the Browns’ side, Prescott would be an improvement, but that’s because the bar is very low.

He has a long and well-documented history of shortcomings, blunders, and meltdowns, especially in big moments and against contending teams.

The Browns need a cost-efficient quarterback, and giving up the chance to get a rookie at the position to get a veteran coming off a season-ending injury and with a negative record in the playoffs wouldn’t be the smartest choice.

